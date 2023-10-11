The Big Picture Marvel is reportedly scrapping their 18-episode series Daredevil: Born Again and starting fresh, seeking writers to rework the show.

A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw, based on the true story of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, is set to release on December 22 alongside other big contenders at the box office.

Collider Screenings has upcoming events that viewers can enter for a chance to win tickets. For more details, see below.

Welcome back to another episode of Collider Dailies!

In today’s episode, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub start us off with big news shaking up the MCU with reports that Marvel is scrapping Daredevil: Born Again and starting fresh. What does this mean for Marvel’s features and television going forward? They also share their thoughts on the trailer for A24’s The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron and Jeremy White, and highlight upcoming Collider Screenings. Get all the details straight from Perri and Steve by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below. Be sure to stay until the end for a Halloween treat with Scary Perri's Halloween Series with Landmark!

We’re feeling a little Dailies whiplash (you can check out yesterday’s episode here) today! It appears Marvel is scrapping the majority of what they have for their 18-episode series Daredevil: Born Again in favor of a more traditional revamp. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel executives, including Kevin Feige, weren’t satisfied with the footage they were seeing back in June when, due to the WGA strike, production was halted. In September, head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman were let go and hired on as executive producers. Marvel is reportedly now looking for writers to rework the series, with the goal being to shift from a limited series format to serialized television. Is this the beginning of an awakening over at Marvel Studios?

Next on the roster, our hosts give their thoughts on the trailer for A24’s upcoming release, The Iron Claw. It’s based on the true story of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty guided by the firm hand of three-time world champion Fritz Von Erich, portrayed in the movie by Holt McCallany (Mindhunter). Written and directed by Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene), it tracks the highs and lows of a family deeply entrenched in the professional world of wrestling with five of Von Erich’s six sons following in his footsteps before tragedy befalls them. The film releases in theaters on December 22, hitting the box office ring with big contenders like the untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel, Michael Mann’s (Heat) Ferrari, and Blitz Bazawule’s (The Burial of Kojo) The Color Purple. To wrap up today’s episode, Perri and Steve highlight our upcoming Collider Screenings to be on the lookout for. You can check out a couple of them here and here to enter for a chance to win tickets. Get Steve and Perri's thoughts in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

What Is Collider Dailies?

Collider Dailies airs on the Collider Extras YouTube channel live at 10am PT Monday through Friday. Conversations are led by show hosts, Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff and Video Producer John Aljets, and they are joined by panelists Steve Weintraub, the editor-in-chief of Collider, and Lead News Editor Maggie Lovitt. Each 15-minute conversation will deliver high-quality, informative, and engaging entertainment news analysis.

If you can't catch the show live, you can watch the playback on the Collider Extras YouTube channel or listen to each episode in audio form right here on the Collider Dailies podcast channel. For more details on Scary Perri's Halloween Series, click this link to snag tickets.