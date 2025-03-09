Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1 and 2.One of the advantages to Daredevil: Born Again being a soft reboot of its Netflix predecessor is that the MCU series gets to treat fans to long-overdue updates to our favorite characters. The show's two-episode premiere already delivers a more comic-accurate depiction of Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) before Daredevil (Charlie Cox) tests if he can fly in Episode 1's horrific opening. While the effects are a little awkward, this sequence also provides some iconic shots of the hero of Hell's Kitchen swinging across rooftops, ushering in Daredevil's proper entrance to the MCU by completing his visual transformation into a superhero. Still, one of the most welcome changes among the series premiere's main cast has nothing to do with masks, and it feels most rewarding to watch the newly-minted Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer) embrace a more prominent role in Daredevil's story.

Throughout the three previous seasons of Daredevil, Vanessa was by no means an accessory, but we never got to see the Kingpin's (Vincent D'Onofrio) queen step into her own bloody spotlight. Vanessa begins in Season 1 as an art curator and is slowly immersed in the vengeful world of Wilson Fisk. After her boyfriend is imprisoned, the character is then safely stashed away throughout Season 2 but returns in Season 3 with a vengeance, insisting she be treated as an equal in Fisk's criminal enterprise and ordering the tragic death of Agent Ray Nadeem (Jay Ali). While this ultimately comes back to haunt the newlyweds during Season 3's ending, Vanessa's growing agency and ambition injected some fresh momentum into a series that had come to revolve around familiar faces, making it all the more disappointing when Daredevil's cancellation meant fans wouldn't get to see the rise of a perfect future villain.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Picks Up With the Vanessa Fisk Fans Were Promised