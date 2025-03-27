The second season of Daredevil: Born Again will see Lili Taylor joining the cast of the acclaimed Marvel Television production. The role the actress will be portraying hasn't been confirmed yet, but reports indicate that Taylor could be stepping into the shoes of a political rival for Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Principal photography for the next installment of Daredevil: Born Again is currently taking place in New York City. The first episodes of the revival produced for Disney+ continue to air weekly on the streaming platform, with the season finale scheduled to hit the airwaves on April 15.

Lili Taylor has built a career for herself by starring in a wide variety of projects, from independent movies to mainstream smash hits. The actress portrayed Marty Glenn in The X-Files, a performance that would earn her a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Taylor was also seen as Cecilia Abbott in Outer Range. The Prime Video drama created by Brian Watkins follows the story of a man who fights for his ranch and family. Lili Taylor is ready to bring the talent that turned her into an acclaimed star to the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

Disney+ is gearing up to turn Daredevil: Born Again into one of their tentpole television series. It was recently announced that Matthew Lillard will also be seen in the next installment of the show. The actor known from the Scream franchise is getting ready to star in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, but that won't stop him from showing up in the criminal underworld of New York City. Filming for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again is already underway. While that could mean that the show is getting ready to return to Disney+ as early as next year, nothing is set in stone.

