Mere days before Daredevil: Born Again rises from the ashes and gets down to business on Disney+, the series has already begun adding names to the cast for its second season. It brings us extremely great joy to share the news that everyone’s favorite Scream King, Matthew Lillard, will be joining the call sheet. At this point in time, no further details surrounding Lillard’s character have been revealed, but production is set to pick up in just a week, so more news will be on the horizon.

On March 4, fans will finally get the big moment they’ve been waiting for when Daredevil: Born Again begins streaming on Disney+, picking up the story from the beloved Netflix series of yesteryear. Running from 2015-2018, Daredevil was one of the streamer’s top-performing titles from their Marvel catalog, and was a punch in the gut for audiences when it was ultimately canned. Now, Charlie Cox’s blind lawyer with superhuman abilities, Matt Murdock, is back to fight crime in the courtroom as well as on the streets under his titular alias. This time around, the stakes will be even higher, as Vincent D’Onofrio’s mob boss, Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, has his eyes set on political domination in New York.

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, the first season of Daredevil: Born Again will welcome a slew of returning and new faces to the fold, including Margarita Levieva (The Deuce) as Heather Glenn, Elden Henson (Idle Hands) as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood) as Karen Page, Zabryna Guevara (Gotham) as Sheila Rivera, Nikki M. James (Severance) as Kristen McDuffie, Wilson Bethel (All Rise) as Dex, and also the highly-anticipated return of Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) as Frank Castle aka Punisher.

Matthew Lillard’s Busy Year