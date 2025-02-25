This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

We’re now just over one week away from the release of Daredevil: Born Again, and although the show has yet to air a single episode, work on Season 2 has already begun, and it’s expected to premiere on Disney+ next year. When Daredevil: Born Again first began development several years ago, it looked like Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would be the only ones back in the saddle, but a hard reboot at the end of 2023 saw to it that other stars such as Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson would also return. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is set to begin production later this week, and Woll has officially confirmed while speaking to Entertainment Tonight that she will be back in Season 2 as Karen Page and that she’s already read the scripts:

"The scripts are amazing. I am deeply honored to be part of the storyline that Dario [Scardapane] has written. I am impressed and thrilled."

Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page is also a crucial figure in Frank Castle’s life, both in The Punisher series and the original Daredevil series. It was confirmed yesterday that Bernthal was coming back to lead a new Punisher special on Disney+, and more details came to light about the project today, revealing that not only will Bernthal make his screenwriting debut for the upcoming show, but it is also expected to release next year along with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Casting for the new special has yet to begin, and story details are being kept under wraps, but considering Karen’s history with Frank and both of their roles in Daredevil: Born Again, it’s impossible to rule out her showing up in yet another MCU project as Karen Page.

What Is ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ About?