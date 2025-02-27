The MCU has only had one series finish production and air a Season 2 with Loki, but there is another show that has yet to air that’s already moving forward with a second season. Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, and producer Sana Amanat recently shared on her personal Instagram that Season 2 of the show was entering pre-production. With Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk upon us, Collider’s Steve Weintraub caught up with showrunner Dario Scardapane and Amanat for a chat about Born Again, and he asked if the second season would also be nine episodes like the first, and their answer teasing what’s to come might shock you, Scardapane said:

"At this point, it will be a nine-episode first season. We start shooting an eight-episode second season on Friday, and the future is unwritten. I don't know if the story necessarily ends at the end of the second season. I think the future's unwritten."

Amanat followed up, saying, "But look at it as part one and part two for both seasons." Daredevil: Born Again was billed as an 18-episode series when it was first announced several years ago, but it’s unclear at the time what changed that caused the team to drop an episode in Season 2. Fans remain hopeful that Daredevil: Born Again will continue beyond Season 2, but with Marvel set to kick off its next stage of grandiose Avengers movies next year, it’s possible that street-level stories featuring characters like Daredevil will hit the pause button while heroes deal with things like incursions and Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Daredevil has shared the page with plenty of characters in Marvel Comics history, like Deadpool and Spider-Man, and while it may be a long-shot for Ryan Reynolds or Tom Holland to venture to the small screen for a cameo, we could potentially see Charlie Cox on the big screen with one or both characters in the future.

Will Daredevil Be in the Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Movies?

It has yet to be announced if Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will have a role in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, which are set to release in 2026 and 2027, respectively, but Cox recently said that he would love to participate in one of the MCU’s tentpole films, or even show up in a Spider-Man movie. There is plenty of precedent for Cox’s Daredevil to show up in Spider-Man 4 after previously appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and as the MCU takes Peter Parker in a new direction, it would be a mistake not to include Daredevil in Spidey’s street-level NYC hijinx.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series, and watch Daredevil on Disney+.