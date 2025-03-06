Editor's Note: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for 'Daredevil: Born Again' Episodes 1 and 2The first episode of Daredevil: Born Again doesn’t waste any time dropping a bombshell on fans—Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) is killed off in shocking fashion. It’s a gut punch that has left longtime Daredevil viewers reeling, but according to Marvel Studios’ Brad Winderbaum, this isn’t the end of Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) best friend. In a recent interview with Brandon Davis, Winderbaum confirmed that both Foggy Nelson and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) will return in Season 2, despite their absence in most of Season 1.

While he remained tight-lipped on exactly how they'd re-enter the story, he emphasized that they are “intrinsically tied to Matt” and that there is “no Matt Murdock story without those two characters.” As for the decision to kill Foggy, well, it wasn't taken lightly, as Winderbaum explained.

“It’s not something that we took lightly. It led to many impassioned debates—many sleepless nights,” Winderbaum admitted. “Nobody wanted to do it, including me, but we all realized it needed to happen. The story needed it to happen.”

Matt Murdock Must Struggle With Internal Demons

According to Winderbaum, this loss is a necessary catalyst for Matt Murdock’s emotional arc in Born Again. “Matt has to struggle with his own internal demons in a way that only an event like that could bring about.” He also pointed out that the loss of a close ally is something that has precedent in Daredevil comics. “The cost of violence is something that drives him and also challenges him.”

That cost is something that will shape Matt’s choices throughout the first season. Karen’s absence, in particular, has a profound effect on him, as Winderbaum explains:

“For Matt, Karen kind of represents his true self. She understands justice in a way that he does. That’s why he starts off with this balance—being a lawyer with his best friends while moonlighting as Daredevil. But it’s untenable. That violence is going to hit home, and it comes at a great cost to his dearest friend. When she leaves the story, that’s when Matt starts living a lie.”

With confirmation that Foggy and Karen will return in Season 2, the door is wide open for potential twists. Are they truly dead? Could their returns involve flashbacks, or is Marvel setting up an even bigger surprise? After all, in the comics, Foggy's death is faked, so maybe that's the route we're taking. And we might just hope they take it, too.

Daredevil: Born Again streams weekly on Disney+.

Source: Brandon Davis