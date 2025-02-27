When Marvel and Disney+ announced Daredevil: Born Again, fans were excited by many things – the superhero's return to our screens after an uncertain future; the fact that Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox) is officially getting an MCU series – but one of the biggest celebrations was the announcement that the new show would come in the shape of a super-sized season with 18 episodes. Now, however, a lot has happened inside the walls of Marvel Studios, and the original plan changed. During an interview with Collider, series executive producer Sana Amanat and showrunner Dario Scardapane commented on breaking down the original story into two seasons.

During the interview, Scardapane and Amanat revealed to Collider's Steve Weintraub at what stage the production of the series is, as well as what the future looks like for Daredevil: Born Again. We are gearing up for Season 1, but the wheels are turning fast behind the scenes:

"At this point, it will be a nine-episode first season. We start shooting an eight-episode second season on Friday, and the future is unwritten. I don't know if the story necessarily ends at the end of the second season. I think the future's unwritten."

Though it might come as a disappointment to some that the initially anticipated super-sized season has been split in two, we do have to celebrate the fact that Season 2 is already in the works — in the age of abrupt cancelations, that makes all the difference for fans. It's also great to know that they are keeping their options open for the future because, at this point, fans don't want to let go of one of the best characters in the Marvel Universe.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Directors Are Returning For Season 2

Image via Disney+

At the same event, Weintraub also had the opportunity to talk to series producer Brad Winderbaum, who confirmed that Season 1 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are "directing a block of episodes" in Season 2. The producer didn't mince words, saying, "They're directing a block of episodes, just like they did in Season 1. They are fundamental in establishing the tone of Born Again. Those guys are tonal masters." He went further and described a Marvel moment that showcases the potential of the duo of directors:

"The way they tell a story, they know how to pull the levers of drama and tension especially, like no one else. Hopefully you remember, in Loki Season 2, I always talk about this shot on their way to the to the cosmic loom, and it’s a shot of a door, and it just sustains and just builds this enormous amount of tension. That is something that I think is emblematic of the way they work and how they direct. Certainly, they move around the audiences’ eye and attention on screen in a phenomenal way."

While Winderbaum wasn't specific as to which block of episodes Benson and Moorhead will helm in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, he wrapped up the interview with a final compliment to their work, stating that "they're amazing. I would work with them forever if I could."

Daredevil: Born Again will return with the main cast, including Cox, Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood) as Karen Page, Elden Henson (Killers of the Flower Moon) as Foggy Nelson, Vincent D'Onofrio (Lift) as Wilson Fisk, and Jon Bernthal (The Bear) as The Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4 with two episodes. The remaining seven roll out weekly on the platform.