The highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again which brings the fan-favorite "avocados at law" back to our small screen is right around the corner, but the devil’s work is never done! While we wait for the show, the makers are already gearing up for another season of the series, as Season 2 of the show is already gearing up for production. The Charlie Cox-led series has gone through a creative overhaul behind the scenes and now basically serves as the fourth season of Netflix’s Daredevil, as we meet these characters in a different stage of their lives in the upcoming series.

The first trailer of the series got fans really hopeful with the promise of gore and blood and one can’t even begin to imagine what the second season of the series entails. But we can certainly say the series will utilize the NYC landscape to a tee, as producer Sana Amanat posted an Instagram story that sees the directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, showrunner Dario Scardapane, Amanat, and cinematographer Hillary Spera all in the Big Apple prepping for the next season. The image has taken over social media as fans rejoice in the promise of another season full of their favorite character.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Bring Back the Original Trio

Image via Sana Amanat

When the show was originally conceived, Matt Murdock and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) were the only characters returning. Nevertheless, with fans’ voices heard, and Scardapane’s involvement, the series course corrected. “That was actually one of the first things I said to the bosses,” Scardapane recently revealed. “You can’t do this show without Karen and Foggy. They’re Matt’s family. They’re the heart of his world. You can’t take them out without explaining why, and if that explanation doesn’t ring true, don’t take them out.” His sentiment certainly rings with the fandom who wanna see their favorite avocados at law return. The showrunner further explained,

“I was willing to lose a job over this one. Because Season 3 of the Netflix show ended with a dream, with the names on that napkin. If you don’t pay that off, you’re not giving your characters context. You can’t ignore that dream.”

The series brings back Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, along with many new faces. Fans can expect a lot of street level politics, blood, and a thrilling plotline.

Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ on March 4. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.