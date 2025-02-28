The first season of Daredevil: Born Again hasn't even premiered, yet attention is already starting to turn toward what comes next. Season 2 is set to begin production this Friday, February 28, with showrunner Dario Scardapane remaining at the helm after coming aboard to rework the show back in 2023. It'll consist of eight episodes continuing the clash between the Man Without Fear and the Kingpin, though not much else is known beyond that. Before they return to the small screen, series stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub to share their reactions to what they've learned about Season 2 thus far and what to expect when those episodes eventually arrive.

Originally, when Born Again was first conceived, the target number of episodes for the first season was 18, though the format was much different at the time. D'Onofrio clarified that Season 2 isn't being considered part two of this story but a fresh continuation from Scardapane, starting from scratch and directly building on his vision for the first season. Obviously, neither actor could give away any details of what the former Punisher executive producer had up his sleeve, but Cox had extremely high praise for what he had read thus far. He painted it as something even darker than what viewers will see in Season 1 now that Scardapane has free rein to create exactly what he wants from the beginning:

"I've read six of eight, and honestly — and I don't normally say this kind of thing; I always err on the side of caution — that's some of my favorite stuff I've read of Daredevil. We've got Dario Scardapane, who was brought in to pivot the show back at the beginning of 2024, who ended up writing the pilot and the last two episodes of this season that's coming out. What he's done so far with this new season is so cool and so different and so sinister, and I'm really, really excited about it."

'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 Brings Heightened Emotions and More Fights