A transformation is coming to Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). In a new slate of set photos from Daredevil: Born Again, a little spoiler from the series' upcoming Season 2 episodes was revealed, but fans are happy to know it. The photos reveal that the superhero will don his famous black outfit for the first time in the series. At this point, we don't know in which episode this will happen, but Cox's face with the mask off confirms that it's indeed part of his storyline. Season 1 of the series is still rolling out new episodes on Disney+.

The DD on Matt's chest is a big development because Marvel fans have noticed its absence in the red suit that the protagonist wore ever since the series first debuted on Netflix. The red suit from the show is considered fairly accurate, but the D's are a defining element from the comic books that fans missed. With the black suit, however, this is not going to happen.

This is, of course, not the first suit change that Daredevil goes through inside the Marvel universe. At the very start of the story (again, back on Netflix), Matt donned the first prototype of the Daredevil look with a simple combination of dark clothes and a black bandanna covering the top half of his face. Then, when he was a guest star on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Matt wore the yellow suit that called back to Daredevil's beginnings in the comic books — and also served as a metaphor for his rebirth after the series' cancelation at Netflix and his return to the Marvel Studios universe.

In the comics, the black suit — also known as the "Shadowland" suit — also symbolizes the character's return to his home. Matt wore it when he moved back from San Francisco to Hell's Kitchen. In the Shadowland arc, Matt becomes more violent after killing Bullseye (played in the series by Wilson Bethel), and his change in code of ethics makes him turn on former allies like Spider-Man, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

Will Daredevil Be In 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

Image via Disney+

Yesterday, the world was taken by storm with a 5-hour Marvel campaign that revealed cast members from Avengers: Doomsday throughout a good portion of the day. However, even though shocking names like Ian McKellen (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Patrick Stewart (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Channing Tatum (Deadpool & Wolverine) and Alan Cumming (X2: X-Men United) were announced, fans stilll missed several heroes that they expected would be in the new installment of the superhero team-up.

Fortunately, Marvel is not done. This week, Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man franchise) hinted through a cheeky Instagram post that there are still many names to be revealed, and that they will be announced soon. Aside from Daredevil, fans missed the announcement of highly popular names like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Storm (Halle Berry), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

Season 2 of Daredevil is currently filming. New episodes from Season 1 roll out on Disney+ on Tuesdays.