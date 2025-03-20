Daredevil: Born Again is fast approaching the halfway point of its debut season, but production on Season 2 is already underway. So far, the bulk of Daredevil: Born Again has seen Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) dealing with the murder of his best friend Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), while also coming to grips with his archnemesis Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) becoming the Mayor of New York. Simply put, life isn't great for the Man Without Fear, but Season 2 looks like he'll have an old friend to lean on: Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll).

Foggy's death didn't just shatter Murdock, Nelson, and Page — the law firm that Matt founded with Foggy and Karen — but it seemingly shattered the bonds between Karen and Matt as she moved to Los Angeles. Recently captured set photos feature Cox and Woll on set filming the upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again, looking radically different; Karen is sporting flame-red hair while Matt wears a hoodie in lieu of his Daredevil armor or suits. It all but hints that Season 2 is looking to adapt the Devil's Reign storyline from Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Daredevil comics.

‘Devil’s Reign’ Is The Perfect Storyline to Reunite Matt and Karen on 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Devil's Reign kicks off when Fisk discovers that Daredevil somehow wiped away the knowledge of his secret identity from his mind. Enraged, he signs a law that outlaws vigilante activities in New York, placing a target on Daredevil and his fellow Marvel heroes. To make matters worse, Fisk deputizes multiple villains as a new version of the Thunderbolts, and even utilizes the powers of the Purple Man to bend others to his will. Daredevil: Born Again probably won't go to the same lengths that Devil's Reign did, but the seeds for an adaptation are sown in the series premiere, "Heaven's Half Hour." Matt warns Fisk that if he commits any criminal activities, he will come after him; Fisk retaliates that if Matt ever puts on his Daredevil uniform, there will be consequences. Fisk also pledges to crack down on vigilante activities in his mayoral speech; Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode, "Sic Semper Systema," more or less hints that the two will make good on their respective threats.

But how does Karen fit into the picture? In the original Daredevil series, she held jobs as a reporter and a lawyer. Both could play into Daredevil: Born Again's narrative; as a reporter, Karen could figure out the illegal activities that Fisk is conducting and expose him, and as a lawyer, she could definitely make sure he's brought to justice — not to mention the fact that it would be something Fisk wouldn't expect. There's also a personal angle to explore between Karen and Fisk; in Daredevil Season 1, she ended up fatally shooting his right-hand man, James Wesley (Toby Leonard Moore), and then revealed it to Fisk in Season 3. Fisk isn't one to let a slight against him go unpunished, so Karen's return definitely ups the stakes of Daredevil: Born Again.

A Matt and Karen Reunion Will Give ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Even More Emotional Weight