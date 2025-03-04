This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

As Daredevil: Born Again finally arrives after a very long wait on Disney+, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are once again in the spotlight—this time, addressing some of the lingering questions about Matt Murdock’s past MCU appearances. One of the biggest points of contention among some Marvel fans, though, is how She-Hulk: Attorney at Law fits into Daredevil’s timeline, especially given the stark contrast in tone between the two series.

Cox, who guest-starred in She-Hulk back in 2022, fully understands the debate but believes the explanation is quite simple. “I think it's a case of whatever was going on with Matt in that period of time,” Cox told IGN. “He was able to leave that in JFK when he got on the plane.” He even joked, “What happens in L.A. stays in L.A.”

Source: IGN