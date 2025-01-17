The devil’s work is never done! As Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), make their much-awaited entry in the MCU with Daredevil: Born Again, the series is not waiting long to bring in another installment. Marvel Studios recently released a new trailer for the upcoming series which will debut this March and it's everything fans have been waiting for. And now fans have another good news as Cox recently shared that season 2 is already gearing towards filming.

During a recent appearance with co-star Wilson Bethel, who plays Bullseye, at FAN EXPO San Francisco, the actor confirmed that filming of the next season of the Daredevil series will begin this spring, ComicBook reports. He shared his excitement about the upcoming series, “It’s been so many years since we released any Daredevil content. I’m really excited about it,” Cox said. Further confirming,

“By the time we release [Born Again] on March 4th, we’ll already be shooting season 2. So it’s just a gift that keeps on giving, really.”

What to Expect From ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

The answer is simple, blood, a lot of blood, and some thrilling New York politics as the devil of Hell’s Kitchen and Mayor Fisk collide in the upcoming series. It’s a meeting that fans have been waiting for since Daredevil Season 3 unceremoniously got canceled. But fans will not see it too soon as Cox recently revealed in a new interview that the series purposefully held back on the two characters meeting face to face, explaining,

“I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself.”

Born Again has gone through significant creative overhaul from changes in its story and setting to adding fan-favorite characters to its roster, the series has come far from its original ideas and for good. Along with Cox as Matt Murdock, D’Onofrio as Kingpin, the series will bring back familiar faces like Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, and many more. Other confirmed cast members include Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Lou Taylor Pucci.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4, on Disney+. In the meantime, you can stream the first three seasons of Daredevil on Disney+.

