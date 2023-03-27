The action around Hell's Kitchen might be around for a long time, at least according to one of the main actors from Daredevil: Born Again. During a recent interview with Newsweek, Vincent D'Onofrio talked about how he felt when coming back into the world of Matt Murdock as his greatest rival. But the most interesting thing D'Onofrio mentioned was how Disney+ is already working on a second season of the show. While the project hasn't been officially renewed for a second installment, the fact that the writers are already telling D'Onofrio that his character's arc will expand through another season should be a good indication of the status of the series. Here's what the Jurassic World actor said:

To give them (the fans) what they want but try to be original in some way at the same time, and so that's what we're doing on the show. It's definitely an original way to look at this, and it's really deep, really emotional. And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can't say much about that—but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It's really quite cool to be doing it.

D'Onofrio has plenty of history with the character, given how he defined the role with his work on the original Daredevil television series on Netflix. As the Kingpin of Crime, Fisk began to acquire power by running the shady business that happened on the streets while publicly pretending to be a person who had the community's best interest in mind. Unfortunately for him, the way he committed terrible crimes to become a bigger influence in New York didn't sit right with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), and the vigilante wouldn't allow the reign of terror to continue.

The heated rivalry would affect both characters deeply, and it would the main feud featured in both the first and the third seasons of the Netflix show. After the series was canceled, it appeared that Daredevil and Fisk's hatred for each other would fade away. But, in recent years, they found new lives for themselves in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A mystery villain was running the show during the events of the 2021 spin-off, Hawkeye. A deep investigation from everyone's favorite archer and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) revealed that Fisk was responsible for the crimes of the Tracksuit Mafia and, surprisingly, D'Onofrio was back as the iconic Marvel character.

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen Arrives in The MCU

D'Onofrio reprising his role from the Netflix series opened a very wide door of possibilities for the universe the platform built over the years. Fans were excited to find out if the villain's return meant that his biggest enemy could be coming back, too. And they got their answer when Cox was back as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After he was done helping Peter Parker (Tom Holland) with all of his legal trouble, Matt developed a romantic bond with She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) about a year later. With Fisk and Murdock back in the same universe, they were always headed on a collision course with each other, and it looks like their confrontation is rapidly approaching your television screen.

