Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 6.One of Daredevil: Born Again's biggest storylines involved the trial of Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), better known as the White Tiger. Though Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) successfully defends him in court, Hector's story ends in tragedy when he's gunned down by a corrupt police officer bearing the Punisher's symbol. However, the White Tiger's legacy lives on through his niece Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez). Angela has been a minor part of Daredevil: Born Again, recently showing up in the episode "Excessive Force," where she was kidnapped by serial killer Muse, leading Matt to finally don his Daredevil costume again and save her. While Daredevil: Born Again's debut season is coming to a close, the show is laying the groundwork for Angela to take up the White Tiger mantle in Season 2.

How Does Angela del Toro Become the White Tiger in Marvel Comics?

Angela made her first appearance in Marvel Comics during Daredevil (vol. 2) #58 by Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev, which takes place in the middle of the "King of Hell Kitchen" storyline. Matt Murdock had beaten his archnemesis Wilson Fisk in battle and took over Fisk's title of the Kingpin; this not only drove a wedge between him and his fellow superheroes but drew the attention of the Yakuza, who wanted to claim Hell's Kitchen for themselves. Angela was an FBI agent tasked with observing Matt, but the shock of seeing her partner killed and inheriting her uncle's Amulets of Power led her to seek out the Man Without Fear's help. Daredevil trained Angela to be a vigilante, and, thanks to his training, she wound up stopping a potential gang war between the Yakuza and a Russian gang known as Chaeyi.

In an effort to convince Daredevil to become their leader, the Hand would kill and resurrect Angela; she eventually joined Daredevil when he chose to be the Hand's leader, serving as one of his most trusted lieutenants alongside Carlos LaMureto — the former crime lord known as Black Tarantula. Angela started to fall under the corrupting influence of the Hand's magic, eventually attempting to murder Black Tarantula and going to jail for it. She'd eventually break free and start working for the Maker, an alternate version of the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards, who gifts her with a different version of the Amulets of Power that enhances her inherent powers. Hector's sister Ava Ayala — having inherited the true Amulets — manages to free her niece from the Maker's control and purges the Hand's dark magic from Angela in the process.

Angela del Toro Could Be a Welcome Ally for Matt Murdock in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’