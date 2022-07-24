As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, it’s inevitable that the company will continue to bring in more and more iconic characters from comic books across history, and continue to announce titles for projects that fans can hype themselves up about. But one particular title, revealed at this year’s Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic Con, might hype fans up more than anything: the announcement of Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock in a new series titled Daredevil: Born Again.

Collider reported on this series when it was announced several months ago, but as details develop from Marvel's panel, nothing is confirmed about whether or not the details previously reported will remain the same. We do know, thanks to Collider's own Sam Casey, that the series will be eighteen episodes, longer than any Disney+ Marvel series so far. Usually the shows have been limited to six or eight episodes, but given the original Daredevil's run on Netflix where three seasons averaged about thirteen episodes each, an eighteen episode order isn't so tall for the Man Without Fear.

We previously reported that the series is set to be developed by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, though those details have not been confirmed. We do know, however, that Matt Murdock is firmly making his mark on the MCU, having transferred over from the massively popular Netflix show launched in 2015. Charlie Cox will not only appear in Daredevil: Born Again, but also provide the voice for Daredevil in Marvel's upcoming animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, as well as appearing in next year's Echo series and, as was just revealed at the Marvel panel, She Hulk: Attorney at Law.

No other details about the series have been made available, though we can't help but wonder if this means they'll bring back other characters from the Netflix Marvel shows as well. After all, who is Matt Murdock without his trusty sidekick and law partner, Foggy Nelson, as played by Elden Henson, or his close friend and badass reporter Karen Page, as played by Deborah Ann Woll? Maybe we'll even see an appearance from Jon Bernthal's Punisher — I know I'm looking forward to that.