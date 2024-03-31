The Big Picture Daredevil: Born Again is set as a soft reboot on Disney+ with direct influence on the MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to take audiences back to the world established by the Netflix series that followed Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). The new series will act as a soft reboot on Disney+ and will have direct consequences on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent photo from the set of the project (via Instagram) has revealed a new look at Jon Bernthal, who will reprise his role as the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again. Frank Castle lived through some pretty intense moments throughout the original series, meaning that Bernthal knows how complex the character can be.

Daredevil followed the rivalry between the titular hero and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) for three seasons. These characters were officially introduced to the MCU in Hawkeye, Echo, She-Hulk, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. D'Onofrio has also returned to portray the evil crime lord in Kevin Feige's franchise and Cox is back as the titular Daredevil. The duo will return in Daredevil: Born Again, continuing their beef that started almost a decade ago. The series is set to explore just how far the Kingpin can go in the MCU, with the final episodes of Echo teasing the villain looking to become the next Mayor of New York City.

Frank Castle was introduced in the second season of the Netflix series, with the character severely affected by the loss of his wife and daughter. But after realizing that Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) needed protection from the criminal forces of the city and that Daredevil could be an ally, Castle decided to stay out of their way. The character would come back in his own television series, The Punisher, where he had to track down and eliminate a very special target, Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

The Future of MCU Television

Before even a second of footage from Daredevil: Born Again is shared with audiences, the series is already establishing major changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While previous hits, such as Ms. Marvel and Loki, were produced with head writers, the new series will need an official showrunner to keep things running smoothly. Dario Scardapane was selected for the job after the outcome of the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA determined new requirements for every major television production in the industry. Time will tell if the MCU's television entries will improve after the change of course.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on Disney+ at some point in 2025. You can check out the new image featuring Jon Bernthal above.

