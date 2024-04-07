The Big Picture Ayelet Zurer will be returning in Daredevil: Born Again, reprising her role as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk.

Previous reports indicated that the role of Vanessa had been recast, but it appears that scheduling allowed for Zurer to return.

Marvel Studios made creative changes mid-production due to dissatisfaction with the series' direction.

In another pleasant surprise for fans of Daredevil, there's been news of another returning face from the original series who's set to reprise their role in the upcoming sequel series, Daredevil: Born Again. It's been confirmed that Ayelet Zurer is set to reprise her role as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk. In December 2022, it was reported that Sandrine Holt (Hostages, Better Call Saul) had been cast as Vanessa in Born Again, replacing Zurer who had taken on the role in the first and third seasons of the Netflix series. However, thanks to the delays in the production of Born Again, it seems Zurer will now be back.

Undoubtedly, Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) deep affection for Vanessa served as a pivotal driving force in his narrative throughout Daredevil. The series' dramatic culmination in its third and concluding season saw the Kingpin and his greatest adversary, Daredevil (portrayed by Charlie Cox), come to a critical agreement concerning Vanessa's liberty. Fisk consented to return to prison and maintain the secrecy of Daredevil's real identity in exchange for Daredevil's silence regarding Vanessa's command to assassinate FBI agent Rahul "Ray" Nadeem (played by Jay Ali). That unorthodox pact underscored the intricate web of loyalty, love, and leverage that defined the show's intense narrative arcs.

What Happened to 'Daredevil: Born Again' Behind the Scenes?

Since it began shooting last year, Daredevil: Born Again has navigated through its share of production turbulence. In a bold move, Marvel Studios initiated a significant shake-up in the creative direction of the show towards the end of last year. This change came on the heels of a production pause brought about by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike — an interruption that allowed for a crucial reassessment of the series' trajectory. Upon reviewing the existing footage, the top-tier decision-makers at Marvel concluded that the current path didn't feel right for the sequel series.

In a swift response to this revelation, head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman were released from their roles, signaling a fresh start for the series. This shift also marked a transition from the 'limited series' format previously favored by Marvel, pivoting towards a more traditional, episodic television structure. Those strategic changes underscore Marvel Studios' desire to deliver content that resonates with audiences and lives up to the storied legacy of its characters. Daredevil: Born Again is now set on a renewed course, promising a blend of classic storytelling with the innovative flair that fans have come to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daredevil: Born Again currently has no release date. See the new set image of Zurer and D'Onofrio above. You can stream the original Daredevil series on Disney+.

