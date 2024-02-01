The Big Picture Matt Murdock will have a new love interest in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again portrayed by Margarita Levieva.

Levieva's character is speculated to be Heather Glenn, re-imagined as a therapist for Wilson Fisk, rather than a socialite.

The series, directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, will explore the challenges Matt Murdock faces in balancing his superhero life with personal relationships, adding depth to his character.

It looks like Matt Murdock will getting a new love interest in the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. Set photos released on Twitter show Murdock (Charlie Cox) doing a spot of canoodling with Margarita Levieva in the moonlight. Although Marvel Studios hasn't officially confirmed Levieva's character, speculation has been rife that she will portray Heather Glenn. However, in a twist from the original comic book character, Heather is reportedly re-envisioned as a therapist for Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and his wife, diverging from her comic persona as a New York City socialite. At the time, it was also mentioned that her character would be sharing an apartment with Murdock, but no additional concrete information was provided.

Production for Born Again recently resumed following a hiatus caused by the Writers Guild of America strike last summer. During this break in filming, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series underwent significant creative changes, leading to the appointment of Dario Scardapane as the new showrunner. Scardapane is not new to the Marvel realm, having previously contributed as a writer for The Punisher. His experience with Marvel characters closely associated with Daredevil made him a fitting choice for the role.

The series will be directed by the duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who are well versed in the MCU by this stage having overseen Moon Knight, where they introduced the character Marc Spector, portrayed by Oscar Isaac, and his multiple identities. They also directed the second season of Loki, featuring Tom Hiddleston as he navigated challenges posed by He Who Remains and the threat of his variants, with the aim of protecting the multiverse from collapse into absolute nothingness.

Who is Heather Glenn in the Marvel Comics?

Heather Glenn's storyline in the comics includes various ups and downs, both in her personal life and in her relationship with Murdock. Her character has been involved in several significant plotlines, dealing with issues like alcoholism and the impact of Murdock's double life as Daredevil on their relationship. Heather's narrative arc is often marked by emotional turmoil and tragedy, reflecting the darker and more human elements of the Daredevil series. Her role in the comics is significant because it adds depth to Matt Murdock's character, showcasing the challenges he faces in balancing his life as a superhero with his personal relationships.

Daredevil: Born Again does not have a release date.