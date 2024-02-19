The Big Picture Frank Castle, played by Jon Bernthal, is making a return in the Disney+ sequel series Daredevil: Born Again.

While it’s exciting to have Charlie Cox back as Matt Murdock for Daredevil: Born Again, a certain subset of fans are even more excited for the return of a certain supporting character: Frank Castle, played by Origin star Jon Bernthal. And now, fans have their first look at The Punisher’s return in new photos from the set of the Disney+ sequel series.

In the images, fans can just about see someone brandishing The Punisher’s iconic white skull symbol, though whether it’s Bernthal or a stunt double is unclear, given the quality of the video. The photos don’t give any hints as to what Frank Castle is doing back on the streets of New York — unlike the images released recently of Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll returning as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page — though it’s undoubtedly something to do with Matt Murdock, considering the vigilantes’ ongoing rivalry.

What's Frank Castle's History in the MCU?

Bernthal first appeared as Frank Castle in season two of Daredevil, where he was arrested for taking out the gangs he assumed were responsible for the death of his wife and children. When he received his own spinoff series, aptly titled The Punisher, however, fans were quick to discover that it was actually an assassination attempt by Castle’s fellow military comrades that caused such trauma. Whether any of that history will be addressed in Born Again is yet to be seen, though given Matt Murdock’s continuity being largely the same in the MCU, audiences would assume Frank’s would be too.

Not much else is known about the plot of Born Again, aside from the fact that Vincent D’Onofrio will also reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, a part he was last seen playing in Echo, alongside Alaqua Cox. Charlie Cox also briefly appeared as Matt Murdock, facing off against the Deaf heroine, though presumably the Indigenous-led Disney+ series will have no connection to Born Again, given the end of the series and Maya’s chose to remain at home.

Daredevil: Born Again has not received a release date. Check out the set images below: