The Big Picture Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are returning as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again.

Nelson, Murdock, and Page's law firm will make a return in the series.

The return of Karen Page and Bullseye from previous seasons suggests that the plot of Born Again will be intense.

Nelson, Murdock, and Page is back! New set photos from Daredevil: Born Again reveal that not only are Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson set to return as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, but the law firm they set up with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) at the end of Daredevil Season 3 will also make a return. This marks the first major news from the series since it was announced that Woll and Henson would be returning as Murdock’s best friends and coworkers after a refresh of the series, as well as the first concrete confirmation of their return.

A user on Twitter shared images of an outdoor shoot for the series — apparently somewhere real and not a set, given the user says they live on the street — which also include an image of graffiti featuring Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, last seen in Echo, where Cox also made a brief appearance. More prominently featured, though, are the images of Nelson, Murdock, and Page, or rather the sign outside their offices, advertising the firm pitched by Foggy at the end of season three, after the three friends had reunited after Murdock pretended to fake his own death. They’ve clearly moved into a new building since the end of Daredevil’s run on Netflix, with a facade that seems much more befitting of the best lawyers in the MCU — maybe as a result of all the cash Matt likely received from Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Key ‘Daredevil’ Players Are Coming Home

This is fantastic news for fans of the Daredevil sidekicks, whose personal lives are just as exciting as that of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Both Woll and Henson were not expected to return when the series was initially announced, though they were both staples of the Netflix side of the MCU, with Henson also appearing in The Defenders alongside Cox, and Woll playing a key role in The Punisher.

Close

That latter fact will likely play heavily into the plot of Born Again, with Jon Bernthal returning to the role of Frank Castle, whose relationship with Karen Page was a cornerstone of not only his own series, but Daredevil season two, where he made his first appearance. Wilson Bethel is also set to appear in Born Again, reprising his role as Bullseye from Daredevil season three, so it seems like Matt Murdock is going to have his hands full.

Daredevil: Born Again does not have a release date. Check out the set images below: