Marvel Netflix icons like Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are set to return to the screen next week in Daredevil: Born Again, and just a few days out from the show’s premiere, one of its gruesome battles just got a violent new look. IGN has posted an exclusive clip from Daredevil: Born Again, showing Cox’s Daredevil facing off against Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye in a battle on a staircase that carries up to a roof. The violence in this sequence showcases a level of brutality the MCU has never seen before, and it immediately sets the tone for Daredevil: Born Again to be the most violent project the MCU has ever released. This clip presents a very different Daredevil than we saw in She-Hulk and even Echo.

Bethel, Cox, and D’Onofrio aren’t the only ones set to return from Netflix’s Defender universe next week in Daredevil: Born Again. Matt Murdock’s partners in justice Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) are both returning for the series, along with The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). Things are looking bright for Punisher fans, as it was also announced this week that Bernthal would return after Daredevil: Born Again to lead his own Punisher Spotlight project, which is aiming to be released next year on Disney+. Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum even announced that Bernthal would write the project himself, his first time serving as the scribe on any movie or TV show. He will also reunite with his We Own This City partner Reinaldo Marcus Green on the project, who has been set to direct.

What Do We Know About ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 and Beyond?

It has already been confirmed that not only will Daredevil: Born Again return with a second season, but it officially kicked off production today and will be released in 2026. This displays a tremendous amount of confidence in the show to greenlight and begin production on a second season before the first even airs, but if Daredevil: Born Again is the hit that it’s shaping up to be, it will certainly have been a smart risk for Marvel Studios. Brad Winderbaum says that he would like to do even more seasons beyond the second, but only two have been confirmed at the time of writing.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4 on Disney+. Check out the brutal new clip from the show above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series.