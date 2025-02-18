With only a couple of weeks to go until the release of Daredevil: Born Again, Disney+ has launched a new look at the television series that will mark the return of Charlie Cox as the titular vigilante. The new spot from the show depicts the type of violence that will be seen on the screen when Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4. Charlie Cox portrayed Daredevil for the first time in the Netflix series that made its debut a decade ago. But it's now time for Matt Murdock to let his presence be felt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new look at Daredevil: Born Again shows Matt Murdock trying to find a balance between his life as an attorney and his life as one of the most wanted vigilantes in New York City. The protagonist of this story goes on to explain how his Catholic background enters conflict with his lifestyle as a superhero. The video also depicts Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who will be looking to gain even more power as the Mayor of New York City. The villain faced off against Daredevil multiple times during the events of the Netflix series. The rivalry will be renewed once Daredevil: Born Again arrives at Disney+.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio won't be the only actors who will reprise their roles from the previous iteration of the story in Daredevil: Born Again. Deborah Ann Woll will return as Karen Page and Elden Henson will reprise his role as Foggy Nelson in the series. These characters are very close to Matt Murdock, which is why their safety will be one of the biggest priorities for the hero. Hopefully, Daredevil will be able to keep everyone safe during the violent events of Daredevil: Born Again.

The Creatives Behind 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Daredevil: Born Again has always been a very important project for Marvel Studios and Disney+. Even if characters from this corner of the franchise have managed to appear in Hawkeye, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the studio is aware that the upcoming series will be what defines the new era of the character. Dario Scardapane was hired to be the showrunner of Daredevil: Born Again during an overhaul that took place during the development of the show. Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson were hired to direct episodes of the project. The duo previously worked on Moon Knight and in the second season of Loki.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.