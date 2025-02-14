Only a few weeks until Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ and the streaming platform is preparing fans for what is to come. The official home of the MCU released a new 30-second spot with all the violence and grit that fans have been hoping for. When the Marvel Netflix series was canceled, it seemed that no one would see Daredevil’s like again. The show was the first adaptation that was faithful to the authenticity of the character. Boardwalk Empire’s Charlie Cox filled the role of Matt Murdock, a lawyer blinded as a child, leading him to develop heightened senses and a fondness for acrobatics. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson fill out the roster as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson respectively. These Daredevil characters became fan-favorites and no MCU adaptation would erase them from the collective’s mind. Thankfully, Disney+ penned a follow-up to the Netflix series, but there was some concern Daredevil: Born Again wouldn’t be as dark as the original. Disney+ has pushed back against this narrative, releasing a trailer that promises blood and emotion.

As Matt faces off against his infamous adversary, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), the tagline teases that the Devil’s work is never done. Daredevil uses his familiar tricks of combat while the spot teases the return of not just Kingpin, but Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) as well. This information is not new, but footage of a bloodier and more forceful Matt supports Disney’s stance that this will be a return to form for the series.

Where Did Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ Leave Off?