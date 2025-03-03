Years of anticipation have led to this moment, and the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again is officially upon us. The first two episodes of the TV-MA Disney+ series are set to debut on the platform tomorrow, with the show then following a weekly release model through the remaining seven episodes until the season finale on April 15. To celebrate the imminent release, the official Daredevil X account has shared the final teaser from Born Again, which features Jon Bernthal’s Punisher narrating over newly-released footage until the two come to blows at the end. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Frank Castle have always been at odds over how to handle criminals, but Matt may be forced to call on Frank in Daredevil: Born Again when he has nowhere else to turn.

It’s been a wonderful last week to be a Punisher fan, as the news first surfaced online that Bernthal was already set to reprise his role as Frank Castle in a Punisher-focused Disney+ Spotlight project/Special Presentation to be released after Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, followed suit and revealed that not only was the news true, but Bernthal would also make his feature writing debut on the project, and it’s expected to be released sometime next year along with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Daredevil: Born Again recently began production on its second season, and while it still lacks an official release date, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Season 2 to get the same window as Season 1 and release around March or April in 2026.

Matt Murdock Will Face Off Against More Than the Punisher in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

This new teaser pits Matt Murdock and The Punisher against each other, but Matt Murdock will have more problems to deal with beyond just Frank Castle. In addition to the growing threat of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), who is now the Mayor of New York City, Wilson Bethel is also back to reprise his role as Bullseye to give Daredevil trouble, and another recently-released teaser shows he may be too much for Matt to handle. Daredevil will also face off against Muse in Born Again, but details about his character and the actor playing him are being kept under wraps.

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again release tomorrow on Disney+. Check out the new teaser for the series above, and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the project.