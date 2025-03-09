Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1 and 2.Seven years after Netflix's Daredevil was canceled, Daredevil: Born Again is a fitting title for its continuation under Marvel Studios. Although the series was initially going to be a reboot with only Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal reprising their roles as Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, and Frank Castle respectively, The Punisher executive producer Dario Scardapane was brought in as the new showrunner to retool the show. Even with these actors stepping back into the roles they've become synonymous with, the Marvel Studios team felt like the show wasn't recapturing the magic the way they wanted it to. The restructuring brought back characters from the original series, like fan-favorites Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). The creative overhaul also saw new roles added to the series that further proved Daredevil: Born Again was a continuation of Netflix's Daredevil. As much as Daredevil: Born Again brings back characters and iconic elements from the original series, it also introduces something that the MCU has been lacking.
The Best New Addition to ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Is Not Even a CharacterTV Features
Sign in to your Collider account