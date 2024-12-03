Whenever a beloved live-action show is rebooted years later with the original cast, there's always the question of how to solve for the changes in age in the intervening time. Just because the cameras stop rolling doesn't mean the characters' lives don't continue, in theory. That's certainly the case for Daredevil, as Charlie Cox's title character has since appeared throughout the MCU, padding out his resume with appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Echo. However, the long-awaited Daredevil: Born Again will finally offer a proper continuation to the world, with everyone from Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) to The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) returning after five years away. According to Wilson Bethel, the passage of time will be easily felt through each familiar face when they reunite with Matt Murdock.

Over the weekend, Bethel took the stage at Fan Expo San Francisco for a wide-ranging panel alongside Cox in which they discussed their careers and, of course, their return in Born Again. Bethel is set to reprise his role as Bullseye, aka Benjamin Poindexter, for the first time since his Season 3 appearance and a lot has happened since then. He's since gone on to become a regular opposite Simone Missick in the OWN legal drama All Rise, and he's also taken up roles in films like Collide and Match Me If You Can. On top of that, he's also pursued directing, with his debut coming on a 2022 episode of All Rise. Those newfound experiences all played into how he tackled Bullseye when getting reacquainted with the character.

According to Bethel, Born Again strongly reflects everything that happened to both the characters and the actors in the time since the Netflix original wrapped. There are a lot of untold stories from those five years in between that will inform how the characters are portrayed and require exploration when things start to unfold in March. Everyone will be starting in a different spot than where they ended Season 3, and Bethel believes that each actor's life experiences in that time will help to make their characters richer than ever. Applying what he's learned from other projects has also made his return to the streets of New York all the more fulfilling. He says:

"Yeah, I mean, Charlie sort of alluded to it. But I think one of the things that's interesting is, I mean, maybe it's different on a sitcom or something like that, but if you're on a show for over a period of time and the characters are aging together sort of in real-time, and if the show is well written and the writers are sort of responding to that reality transpiring, the wrinkles of their hair, et cetera, then in theory, the character is evolving in a way, whether or not the show was on air. So there's kind of like this funny thing stepping back after five years where Born Again will pick up with that amount of time having transpired. The show doesn't pick up the day after we last saw it. It picks up five years later. And so in theory, these are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime. So whether or not even those stories are necessarily on screen, there's just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think is… as an actor, it gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time and they get sort of a little longer in the tooth."

Continuing such a beloved series satisfyingly while still fitting it into the wider context of the MCU is a gargantuan task and one that required an entire rework to nail down. The series brought on a strong team though, nabbing Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to direct the episodes and naming The Punisher executive producer Dario Scardapane as showrunner in a first for the franchise. They teamed up to build out the series as an expansion of the ground-level hero stories of Hawkeye and Echo. Fans can expect to see Vincent D'Onofrio return as the Kingpin following his brutal appearance opposite Alaqua Cox's Echo as he furthers his political endeavors in New York. Between him, Bullseye, and much more, the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, will have a lot to handle in addition to his law career when the series debuts.

Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more about the much-anticipated sequel series as it nears its release date.

