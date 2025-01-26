As the Man Without Fear prepares to make his small-screen return on Disney+, are there any other Defenders waiting in the wings to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The new trailer for the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, which continues the story of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) that was first explored in Daredevil's Marvel Netflix series, includes a brief shot of Times Square on New Year's Eve in this universe full of fun MCU Easter eggs. Eagle-eyed fans have already spotted an ad sponsored by Ant-Man's "Pym van Dyne Foundation," an ad for Pingo Doce guarana soda, which appeared in The Incredible Hulk, and a billboard for "Rogers: The Musical" on Broadway, which first debuted in Hawkeye. Right above that billboard, however, is another advertisement with a very intriguing pull quote referencing an iconic Luke Cage location: "Harlem's Paradise is where hip-hop, jazz, funk, & rock & roll come to the mothership. It's a party, y'all!" It's a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, but does this mean Daredevil: Born Again is teasing potential cameos from other Marvel Netflix characters beyond Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal)?

The Harlem's Paradise Nightclub Has a Storied History on 'Luke Cage'

Image via Netflix

In the first season of Luke Cage, the titular bulletproof hero (Mike Colter) finds himself in the middle of a power struggle between two members of the Stokes crime family over ownership of the nightclub Harlem's Paradise. The fictional club is a notorious money laundering front, with its original owner having installed hidden areas to use during the Prohibition era. Several criminal organizations tried to claim Harlem's Paradise over the years, but the Stokes family took over the operation in the 1960s and held on tight. Under the management of Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes (Mahershala Ali), at the beginning of Luke Cage, the music scene at the club is booming as well. But his cousin, Mariah Stokes (Alfre Woodard), has designs on Harlem's Paradise and devises a plan to take him down.

The pullquote billboard in the Born Again teaser could be advertising a musical about the history of the Stokes family and Harlem's Paradise — like Cabaret, set on 125th Street. Or it could be an advertisement for the club itself. Maybe the establishment now has franchises all over the city. It's difficult to say for sure, but if you squint, it looks as if the quote is attributed to the New York Bulletin, a fictional newspaper in the Defenders universe. Take that for what it's worth.

At the end of the Netflix series' second season, Mariah gives the club to Luke Cage, and he takes over as owner. While several characters see this move as establishing leadership in Harlem so that a new crime boss doesn't take over, others don't see it as a great look for Luke as a hero. (In the finale, one of the characters even compares him to Donald Trump!) Mariah knows that the club has a corrupting influence, power-wise, and could be bad for his goody two-shoes reputation.

A Famous Artist Referenced in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Has Ties to 'Luke Cage'