We’re officially less than one week away from the release of Daredevil: Born Again, and Marvel Studios is ramping up the promotion with new teasers and TV spots for the series almost daily. The official Daredevil X account posted a new 45-second teaser featuring the most violent action the MCU has ever seen, as well as new dialogue from Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, who asks Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) if he wants to get his hands on someone, and if he wants to hurt them. The new teaser has broken bones, blood, and all the signature action that made the original Daredevil series great, and while fans were concerned that the Disney+ iteration would be afraid to turn up the heat, it’s glaringly apparent now that it may be even darker.

Some of the more exciting news to come out of the last week was Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum announcing that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher would return in a new Spotlight/Special Presentation project on Disney+. The news followed quickly after that Bernthal would make his screenwriting debut on the project, reuniting with his We Own This City director Reinaldo Marcus Green, and it was even reported that it will premiere on Disney+ next year, although there has been no official confirmation of a release date or window. Details about the story are being kept under wraps, and it’s unknown when it will begin production, but Winderbaum promises a series with all the raw emotion that a Punisher project needs while sharing his excitement to see a new chapter of Frank Castle’s story brought to life.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Features the Return of Other Marvel Netflix Icons

Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal aren’t the only members of Netflix’s Defenders universe to return and reprise their roles in Daredevil: Born Again. Iconic villain Wilson Fisk, brought to life by Vincent D’Onofrio, has also been set to return in Daredevil: Born Again, along with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), two of Matt Murdock’s partners at his law firm, Murdock, Nelson & Page. Wilson Bethel, who portrays Bullseye in the final season of Netflix’s Daredevil, will also return for several episodes in Born Again, which is set to begin production on Season 2 at the end of this week.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4 on Disney+. Check out the new teaser for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.