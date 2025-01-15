We’re officially less than two months away from the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and while there are plenty of stacked projects coming from Marvel this year, such as Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, there are few with as big of a fanbase behind them as Daredevil: Born Again. To celebrate Born Again's March 4 premiere being right around the corner, Marvel Studios unveiled the first official trailer for the upcoming series, which showcases the best look at the return of classic Marvel Netflix characters such as Daredevil, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). The trailer also shows off the signature Daredevil action that fans of the Netflix series are accustomed to, while even featuring the return of more beloved characters like Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson).

It’s been a long and winding road to get Daredevil back to the small screen again following the cancelation of the popular Netflix series after only three seasons, but fans can rejoice in knowing that in the end, we did Save Daredevil, and now his return is officially upon us. The show was announced several years ago, but it was late in 2023 — nearly a year and a half ago — when it was announced that the show was getting a complete makeover from the ground up, which included changing the rating to TV-MA to align more with the Netflix series. Dario Scardapane, who previously worked as a scribe on Netflix’s Punisher series, has been tapped as the showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again, and Loki/Moon Knight veterans Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead will direct several episodes of the series.

What Else Is Coming From Marvel This Year?

Marvel will kick off the year in just a few short weeks on January 29 with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the animated series following Peter Parker’s origins in a world where he was mentored by Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) instead of Tony Stark. Captain America: Brave New World will follow shortly after on February 14, and it will lead straight into Daredevil: Born Again on March 4. Thunderbolts* will hit theaters roughly two months later on May 2, with Ironheart releasing on June 24 to fill the gap between Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25. Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man will all be released in the second half of 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on March 4. Check out the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more Marvel updates and coverage.