The Big Picture Daredevil: Born Again, a reboot of the Netflix series, is coming to Disney+ with Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

The series will take a new direction, focusing on both physical and mental challenges for Daredevil, and feature the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

The cast also includes Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson. Daredevil: Born Again is set to release in 2025.

Marvel decided it was time to reboot a beloved Netflix series, and we are glad they did. Daredevil: Born Again is coming to many eagerly expectant fans, and with news breaking within the past month that filming had wrapped in New York City, the expectations simply grows. Charlie Cox is set to return to the franchise, as he reprises his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The blind lawyer turned superhero will go about fighting crime in a brand-new world. However, the challenges that face Daredevil in the upcoming Disney+ series will require the utilization of both his physical and mental abilities, according to Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation.

Cox's Daredevil returns to our screens after cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Across multiple seasons on Netflix’s original Daredevil series which ended in 2018, the Hell's Kitchen superhero tried to be the harbinger of justice while applying his legal and martial prowess. Now, Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum, while speaking on the Official Marvel Podcast, has revealed that the forthcoming Disney+ series will go in a "new direction" as Murdock must use more than his fists. “Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97, because it’s reviving something that the fans love, but it is taking it in a new direction,” he explained. “These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed.”

'Born Again' Calls For Brains And Brawn

During his run on Netflix, Daredevil had the misfortune of battling his nemesis, Kingpin (a.k.a Wilson Fisk), played by Vincent D’Onofrio, and the duo are set to be reunited once more in the upcoming series. The Disney+ series will see Wilson as the new Mayor of New York City set to clamp down on vigilantes within the city using the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The clashes between Murdock and Fisk are set to be even more intense than before. “Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are gonna collide in ways we’ve never seen before,” Winderbaum continued. “It’s no longer enough to try and murder each other, there’s a whole game of politics at play.”

The cast of Born Again boasts not only the return of Cox and D'Onofrio, but also that of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher. These returns are complimented by Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson returning as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson too. The transition from Netflix to Disney, has everyone wondering what to expect from Born Again when it graces our screens. D'Onofrio was able to offer a bit of clarity on the matter in a previous conversation with Collider, noting:

"But there is a big thing that's already out there about the show that I can say, that is that it is connected to the Netflix show. And nobody’s— You're not clear about that, be clear about it. It is definitely connected to that."

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be released in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series. In the meantime, you can stream the first three seasons of Daredevil on Disney+.

