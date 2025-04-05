Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7.One of the best scenes in the entire Daredevil Netflix series is when Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) meet and discuss the "Rabbit in a Snowstorm" painting. This spawned arguably the most fascinating relationship we have seen in the MCU/Netflix TV originals. Each time we thought Vanessa would pull away from Fisk's violent business affairs, she shocked us by not only embracing them but being a willing accomplice in his crimes, to the point where she was the head of the mob families while he was away healing following the events of Echo.

However, it’s sad to say that maybe it's time for this power couple to break up in Daredevil: Born Again. Simply put, Vanessa has outgrown Wilson and doesn't need him anymore. She has become the boss that he once was, while he desires a more public lifestyle now. Furthermore, she is arguably the more respected of the two in the underground world, yet Wilson refuses to acknowledge that. She used to be everything to him, but now that he seems to have larger ambitions unknown to her, maybe it's time for Vanessa to head off on her own.

Vanessa and Wilson Fisk Both Desire Power, but for Different Reasons in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Image via Netflix

What makes the conflict between Vanessa and Wilson so tense is how similar they are in what pushes them and how different their end goals are. Both of them want power and respect, though Fisk wants it for his public political career, to make the city the way he wants it, whereas Vanessa wants it for her underground empire. In the past, they used these cravings to work together, a united front against their enemies. But now, Wilson won't tell Vanessa what his plans are, and shutting her out is a direct violation of her desires.

When Fisk first met Vanessa, his greatest asset to her was not only the life he could give her but also the fact that he gave her a way into the world that she could use to gain the respect she wanted. There was a symbiotic relationship at that time as she supported him, and he gave her the tools to grasp her freedom. Yet, now, with Fisk stepping out of that world, he no longer provides that for her. In fact, it was her generation of capital that allowed him to fund his campaign, so she is now providing him with the tools he needs, and it may be Vanessa knows the underworld better than him at this point.

Vanessa Has a Stronger Grip on the Underworld Than Kingpin Now in 'Daredevil: Born Again'