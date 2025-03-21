Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 Episode 4.From the first moment we glimpse the back of his broad, towering frame in Netflix's Daredevil series, Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) most defining characteristic hasn’t been his compulsion to heal Hell’s Kitchen as its reigning criminal mastermind or heal all of New York City as its reformed mayor, or just burn everything to the ground out of spite — it's one oft-repeated word: “Vanessa.” The woman in question, Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer), holds nearly limitless sway over her husband’s heart and his criminal empire. Before the villainous lovebirds tie the knot in Daredevil's third season, Fisk makes his fiancée a partner in his "business" life as well, introducing Vanessa to the day-to-day details of his work. Vanessa's orders immediately carry the same weight as Wilson's commands, and she takes to her calculating, murderous new power like a fish to water.

As of Disney+'s follow-up series, Daredevil: Born Again, Vanessa has assumed full control over her husband's domain during his emotional sojourn post-Echo. Once again, the former art dealer turned queen of the criminal underworld displays a natural aptitude for the task: under her watchful eye and elegant, iron-clad control, Vanessa raises profits, maintains the peace, and keeps those trigger-happy men in line more efficiently than her husband ever did. Her influence over New York is formidable to the point of omnipresence — but Wilson's newfound political aspirations force her to surrender her position. That sacrifice, alongside other factors, strains their once-sympatico love story.

From Season 1 of the Netflix series to Daredevil: Born Again, recontextualizing Mrs. Fisk into an active and equal participant in her husband's world has produced a far superior arc for Vanessa than her common refrain in the comics. Within those pages, Vanessa holds less authority than her live-action counterpart, yet still exhibits a ruthless impact upon the story — qualifications well-matched for being the Kingpin's resilient spouse.

How Different Is 'Daredevil: Born Again's Vanessa Fisk From the Marvel Comics Character?

Image via Marvel Comics

Writer Frank Miller and artist Bill Sienkiewicz's graphic novel Daredevil: Love and War burdens Vanessa Marianna with a starkly different backstory than the MCU's interpretation. Instead of meeting her future husband as a self-assured, refined, and age-appropriate career woman, Vanessa encounters Wilson Fisk as a teenager with amnesia and, after one of his empire's divisions, kidnaps her with the intent of selling her into sexual trafficking. Drawn to one another despite their differences, Vanessa appears to fall for and marry Wilson while she's still a minor or at least at an uncomfortably young age.

Over the next several decades, Vanessa repeatedly threatens to leave Wilson unless he abandons his corrupt habits. He never does, and his refusal feeds Vanessa's growing resentment. She despises New York's depraved underbelly enough to send their only son, Richard, out of the city for his education — which also protects him from his father's influence. Protecting herself, however, is a trickier task. Vanessa often finds herself the target of abductions and assassination attempts, a narrative shorthand that triggers Fisk's explosive anger. Simply put, Vanessa's limiting and mostly stagnant role in Marvel Comics resembles the "gun moll" archetype — a mobster's female love interest who either accepts and partakes in his criminality or wishes their partner would redeem themselves.

Vanessa Fisk's Strongest Weapon Is Her Marriage

Image via Marvel Comics

Even though her authority is nowhere near equal to her husband's, Marvel Comics doesn't leave Vanessa entirely helpless. Where she lacks superpowers or enhanced fighting abilities, Vanessa compensates by being a solid shot with a pistol. Otherwise, her best weapons are her strategic intellect (she outsmarts her husband at chess) and the ruthlessness she employs to achieve her select goals. Vanessa boasts enough proactive savvy to bend her husband's enemies to her legal and illegal will, and she personally rescues Wilson from sticky situations.

Otherwise, Vanessa semi-controls the most dangerous man in New York City purely based on Wilson's unwavering adoration for her. When she threatens him with divorce, Vanessa persuades Fisk to do things he never otherwise would: he refrains from murdering Spider-Man, discloses his associates' closest secrets to the Murdock and Nelson firm, and falls just shy of really, truly retiring from his criminal lifestyle. When Fisk's enemies successfully use Vanessa as a bargaining chip against him, he follows any ultimatum as long as doing so guarantees his wife's safety.

Marvel Comics' Vanessa Fisk Despises Crime, but Still Uses Kingpin's Resources