With shooting now underway on Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again series, news of who will be returning from Netflix's Daredevil continues to pour in. Charlie Cox first reprized his role as the show's titular hero in Spider-Man: No Way Home, before appearing again in last year's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Now fans can expect to see him joined by returnees Vincent D'Onofrio (who marked his return as The Kingpin in Disney+'s Hawkeye) and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

However, fans have been disappointed to learn that, among the continued debate of the original Netflix series' place in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, not everyone will be reprising their Daredevil roles. This includes Ayelet Zurer, who portrayed Vanessa Fisk, wife of The Kingpin, as news recently broke that the role was now going to be played by Better Call Saul's Sandrine Holt. Now, Zurer has taken to Instagram to express her disappointment that she won't be returning to the role.

Sharing an excerpt of an article praising her performance as the character, which read "she made the best possible choices to bring Vanessa to life", the actor added that she was "sad to not take part" in the new show, but celebrated her co-star as she added she would "always be [Vincent D'Onofrio's] biggest fan." Zurer played The Kingpin's love interest and eventual wife in all three seasons of the Netflix show.

Image via Netflix

Zurer's recasting fuels the fire of speculation regarding the new Disney+ show's connection to its Netflix counterpart, as The Hollywood Reporter also revealed that series mainstays Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson would not be returning as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson respectively. While Marvel's Disney+ shows remain solidly in canon with the studio's cinematic outings, the connection between the MCU and Netflix's marvel shows has always remained tentative at best, with seemingly no official answer provided either way as to whether the Netflix series were official MCU canon or not. Additionally, Netflix's Marvel content took a notably darker and more violent tone than one would expect from usual family-friendly Disney fare. With this in mind, it remains unclear to what extent Born Again will be a direct continuation of Cox's initial portrayal of the character.

Daredevil: Born Again Will Feature New Faces

Daredevil: Born Again is slated to star not only the aforementioned returning cast, but also Tony Award-winning actor Nikki M. James and Extrapolotions star Michael Gandolfini. Though it is still unknown as to who each actor will be portraying, Gandolfini teased to Collider that all he could reveal is that the character "is from Staten Island, and that's about it.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are available to stream on Disney+ now ahead of Daredevil: Born Again's release in early 2024.