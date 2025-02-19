The road to Daredevil: Born Again has been anything but smooth, but according to Wilson Fisk himself, the show’s overhaul was the right move. Vincent D’Onofrio recently took to social media to correct a major misconception about the reshoots, pushing back on claims that the series was originally conceived as a comedy before Marvel’s leadership stepped in. The discussion was initially prompted by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, who took to social media to lavish praise on the show's stunts after its creative restructuring.

Liefeld claimed that Daredevil: Born Again had been “a comedy prior to the Marvel brass finally listening to the talent” and credited stunt coordinator Philip J. Silvera with reshooting “most every episode.” However, D’Onofrio quickly clarified that while Silvera was indeed responsible for the stunt work, the creative changes were led by new showrunner Dario Scardapane, who rewrote key scenes to bring the series more in line with its predecessor.

“It was showrunner Dario Scardapane who wrote the new footage, including the action scenes. It was a wonderful restart.”

What Happened to 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

Marvel Studios paused production on Daredevil: Born Again during the 2023 Writers' and Actors' Strike, a move that allowed them to rethink the show’s direction, although the full reasoning behind that decision has never fully been explained to the public. The restructuring led to The Punisher showrunner Dario Scardapane eventually stepping in to take creative control, and being given the responsibility of making the series a bit more faithful to the original Daredevil mythos. As part of the overhaul, original showrunner Matt Corman, head writer Chris Ord, and several directors left the project, but as noted, Silvera, who designed the fight choreography for Netflix’s Daredevil, remained onboard to craft the new action sequences.

Reshoots aren't exactly a new thing in Hollywood, and especially within the gigantic Marvel machine, but when a project undergoes major restructuring, expectations—and risks—rise significantly. For Marvel, Daredevil: Born Again is more than just another Disney+ series, it's something that comes with a lot of responsibility as they're not just kickstarting one of the most beloved "street level" Marvel characters, but they're also bringing with them an immensely passionate and loyal fanbase from the original Netflix iteration of the series, and Marvel is now under immense pressure to live up to that legacy.