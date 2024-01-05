The Big Picture Daredevil: Born Again faced production slowdowns but is now back on track with a new showrunner and directors.

Vincent D'Onofrio says he and Charlie Cox are excited to reprise their roles in the new version of Daredevil.

Loki and Moon Knight’s Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are the new directors.

According to Vincent D’Onofrio, the vibes are immaculate when it comes to Disney+ and Marvel’s highly-anticipated series, Daredevil: Born Again — despite the show getting a full overhaul from the studios. During a recent chat with the Full Metal Jacket star for his role in Disney+ and Marvel’s upcoming series Echo, Collider’s Steve Weintraub snuck in a question about Born Again, with D’Onofrio readily sharing what he knows about the production.

“We’re having a really good time right now,” D’Onofrio said of the title moving back toward production. “We’re getting back up. We’re gonna start soon, hopefully sooner than later, and Charlie [Cox] and I feel like the right vibe is there.” Like many other projects, Born Again faced slowdowns due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, with things coming to a full-on halt last May. Since then, the show has been in a sort of purgatory with rumors swirling after it was pulled from Disney’s 2024 release slate. Making a difficult decision, the studio parted ways with head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman in the fall, although the pair are still set to be involved as executive producers.

Now, things are moving in a new direction with writer Dario Scardapane stepping into the role of showrunner with Loki and Moon Knight’s Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead settling into the director’s chairs. Sticking by his support for the creative evolution, the Kingpin actor said:

“I think all the powers out there that control this whole creative world of the MCU, also believe that we’re in the right place right now… I have to say, it’s luck, really. I mean, my favorite series so far have been Moon Knight and Loki, and we’ve got those guys as directors, and so that’s pretty lucky. And we’ve got Dario [Scardapane], who’s an incredible writer who wrote The Punisher. We’re in a very happy place right now.”

What Can Audiences Expect From 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

While we’ve now known for a while that Born Again won’t be as dark as the Netflix show that came before it, there’s a lot that we can’t wait to see when the title eventually makes its way onto the streamer. And, with Echo boasting a TV-MA rating, there is still some hope alive that some of the grit will be left when all is said and done. D’Onofrio promises audiences that it will all be worth the wait, adding that he and Cox “speak almost every day,” and that the duo are itching to get back onto set. Further pushing the excitement factor, D’Onofrio says, “We’re feeling really enthusiastic.”

Right now, you can check out the original Netflix series in its entirety at its new home of Disney+. Check out the trailer for Echo below and catch D’Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk when the series premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. Meanwhile, you can find out everything Collider knows about Daredevil: Born Again here. Look for our full interview with D’Onofrio for Echo next week.

