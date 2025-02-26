The marketing campaign for Daredevil: Born Again has time and again emphasized that this Disney+ series will be just as, if not more mature, than the original Netflix show. Given the MCU's relative shyness around violence and darker themes — outside of Echo and Deadpool & Wolverine — there was understandably some skepticism as to how far Marvel Studios would go when bringing back the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. However, all the footage thus far has backed up their word with bone-breaking action sequences that feel appropriate for Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) gritty world. When revamping the series, even showrunner Dario Scardapane and executive producer Sana Amanat were surprised at just how much they could get away with showing under the watch of the House of Mouse.

In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the pair were asked about what level of violence the whole of Born Again sits at and what sort of pushback, if any, they received from the higher-ups. Echo proved that Disney+ could make a mature street-level series if they tried, but Netflix's Daredevil had lofty heights to live up to between brutal oners and martial arts battles. Despite Disney's reputation, Scardapane said that there was never a word from Kevin Feige or anyone else about holding back on what they planned. The team was allowed to go nuts and make each brutal moment matter while making the most of the original show's stunt coordinator, Phil Silvera:

"I was shocked. As somebody who worked on The Punisher, as somebody who works in this sandbox, there was never, 'Hey, back it off.' It was always like, 'Does it make sense? Is it a good story?' And getting a chance to work with [second unit director] Phil Silvera, who I'm a huge fanboy for, building these action sequences, making them eye-popping, making them real, making them gritty, making them hurt, Disney+ and Marvel never said, 'Pull back.'"

"The Bloodier the Better" Was the Mantra for 'Daredevil: Born Again'