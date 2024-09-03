One of Marvel's most anticipated projects in a stacked slate of movies and TV shows just got the news drop fans have been waiting for. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum talked about the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. Although we know Daredevil: Born Again will be TV-MA, there's still been speculation that Marvel will hold back the violence in comparison to the original Netflix series that is often a showcase for brutality. Marvel has premiered two violent projects this year with Echo and Deadpool & Wolverine, which are both a step in the right direction for more mature content. However, Winderbaum assured fans that those who are concerned there won't be enough violence have nothing to worry about:

"I'll tell you, some of the most brutal action we've ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again, which isn't a horror show, but it really packs a lot of power and there's a lot of visceral action."

This is exciting news to say the least for those who are anxious to see Marvel Studios dip into the realm of more brutal and mature content as the universe expands with more street level stories. Daredevil: Born Again will see Charlie Cox return and reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, the defense attorney by day and crime-fighting vigilante by night. In addition to Cox, his Netflix regular co-stars Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are back as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, respectively, and Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as The Punisher from his own series and Daredevil. The 2025 Disney+ series will also return the legendary villain Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, who has already appeared in two MCU projects, Echo and Hawkeye.

What Other Marvel Projects Are Coming in 2025?

Despite its only film of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine, breaking record after record at the box office, it's still been a relatively quiet year for Marvel in terms of output, at least compared to the year's past. Marvel will kick off 2025 with Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth Captain America solo film, which will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson take over the role of Captain America from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Following Captain America 4 is Daredevil: Born Again in March, with Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four: The First Steps also coming during the summer. Blade is still set for a November release, but the overwhelming number of production issues make it tough to believe it will stick to this date.

Daredevil: Born Again is confirmed to release in March 2025, but has not yet nailed down an official date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream the original Daredevil series, now on Disney+.

