Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again.

The Marvel universe is full of mysterious artifacts that bestow great power upon their users — including Thor's hammer Mjolnir, Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation, and the Infinity Stones. Daredevil: Born Again continues this trend with its introduction of Hector Ayala, the White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes), and the mystical amulet that gives him his powers. But since most of Ayala's screentime is dedicated to being defended by Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in court, the Amulet of Power he wears is never displayed to its full extent. The Amulet of Power is an artifact with a lengthy history in the Marvel Universe, and its legacy has extended beyond the White Tiger.

The Amulet of Power Grants Its User the Powers of a God

Whoever dons the Amulet of Power is infused with the abilities of a mysterious "Tiger God," enhancing their strength and speed to superhuman levels. It also gives the user mystical healing abilities and enhances their senses to be as sharp as a tiger's. But the true power of the amulet also allows the user to master every form of martial arts that ever existed. Therefore, the people who wield an Amulet of Power tend to be some of the best fighters in the world. Years later, even more abilities would be revealed, including the ability to create portals to other planes of existence and camouflage the user from enemies.

Utilizing the Amulet of Power comes with a price, as the user tends to be overwhelmed by the presence of the Tiger God. This frequently happened to Hector Ayala, as he frequently had no memories of his time as the White Tiger until he saw his exploits on the news. Hector also realized that he was slowly becoming addicted to the power the amulet gave him, which caused stress between him and his family. Eventually, Hector decided to retire his amulet after an encounter with criminal mastermind Gideon Mace in Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man #52 by Roger Stern and Rick Leonardi; the amulet would pass into the hands of his niece Angela del Toro, and then his teenage sister Ava.

Another Marvel Hero Has Ties To the Amulet of Power

Image via Marvel Comics

The Amulets of Power definitely live up to their name, but the question remains: where exactly did they come from? Believe it or not, the Amulets used to be part of a statue representing the Tiger God. That statue is located in K'un-L'un, one of the Seven Heavenly Cities that exists in a different dimension than ours.

K'un-L'un may sound familiar to some Marvel fans: that's because it's where Danny Rand became the Iron Fist. The Amulets of Power were also forged from the Great Emerald Crystal at the heart of K'un-L'un, which allows it to shift into regular reality — explaining why the amulets allow their users to teleport from place to place.

White Tiger Wasn't The First Hero to use the Amulets of Power