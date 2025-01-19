The highly anticipated return of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), and co. is less than two months away from hitting TV screens worldwide with the series Daredevil: Born Again. While the trailer features the return of many familiar faces, it also shows glimpses of new heroes and villains that will be featured in the series. One of those fresh faces belongs to Hector Ayala aka the White Tiger, a New York City-based street-level hero, much like Spider-Man, Daredevil, and the other Defenders. But will this iteration of the White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again be a hero like the comics, or a villain?

Who Is the White Tiger in Marvel Comics?

Hector Ayala debuted in the 1975 comic Deadly Hands of Kung Fu #19 by Bill Mantlo and George Pérez. Ayala was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which makes White Tiger the first Latin American superhero in Marvel Comics. Ayala came to America to attend college at Empire State University, where he stumbled upon three Jade Tiger amulets, comprised of the two front paws and head of a tiger. The amulets were originally worn by the Sons of the Tiger, a group of three martial artists who fought side-by-side to utilize the powers imbued within the amulets. The trio disbanded over a love triangle, throwing away the amulets in a trash can in an alley, where Ayala discovered them.

Unlike the Sons of the Tiger, the White Tiger dawns all three Jade Tiger amulets, granting Ayala superhuman abilities — including enhanced speed, agility, strength, durability, dexterity, stamina, the inherent mastery of martial arts with zero prior training, and accelerated healing. At first, the White Tiger is a separate entity that takes over Ayala’s body unknowingly, but eventually, he combines the two personas and becomes a distinguished crime-fighter. Ayala is forced to give up the mantle when his vigilante justice catches up with his loved ones, resulting in their deaths. Tragically, Ayala becomes addicted to the power the amulets granted him, and shortly after he returns to his crime-fighting ways, he is framed for murder. Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, ends up being his defender, but after he is wrongly convicted as guilty, he is gunned down in front of the courthouse.