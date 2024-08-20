The Big Picture Daredevil: Born Again brings back familiar faces like Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, teasing the inclusion of new characters like White Tiger.

The series will bridge the gap between the original Daredevil series and Born Again, introducing a new storyline while keeping the characters intact.

Charlie Cox hints at exciting storylines and cameos in the upcoming series, promising a fresh take on the Marvel hero in the MCU continuity.

Among the highly anticipated series coming from Marvel Studios next year is Daredevil: Born Again, which brings back Charlie Cox along with series vets like Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll and more. While not much is known about the plot of the series, fans have been getting hints from behind-the-scenes images and actors’ comments about what to expect. Adding to the hype for the show Cox teased the inclusion of White Tiger to the show at FAN EXPO Chicago.

At the expo (Via Screen Rant), when Cox was asked about any comic book fans should refer to in preparation for the show, Cox said, “No, I don't think I can answer that either.” He further elaborated that the show doesn’t “follow any of the comic books in terms of story. We don't follow any of them closely, and there's a number of reasons for that. One, because if you follow a storyline closely, it becomes a foregone conclusion because everyone knows how it ends.”

Charlie Cox is Excited About White Tiger

The upcoming series will bridge the gap between Netflix’s original Daredevil series and Born Again. How the universe will be retconned remains to be seen however, the cast has reassured fans previously, that their histories stand, and we’ll be meeting the same characters at a different point in their lives. The series will bring back Cox as Matt Murdock, Woll as Karen Page, D’Onofrio as Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, and many more.

As for the new characters, Cox noted fans “who saw the leaked trailer from D23 may have noticed a couple of interesting characters come up - I didn't say it, you said it. The trailer's now been taken down, so I'm not going to say anything.” The leaked trailer which was officially shown to the D23 attendees had footage of White Tiger, the character Cox is referring to. He further elaborated.

I remember getting those scripts, and the character that I'm thinking about in particular right now, I remember when I read that [story] before I started doing Daredevil in 2014. I always thought that was a really cool storyline and such an interesting character; such an interesting dynamic between the two of them. That was really fun, and I'm really excited about that. And there are a couple of other nice little cameos that come up.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be released in 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the first three seasons of Daredevil on Disney+.

