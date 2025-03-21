Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4.One of the biggest conflicts between two characters so far this season has not been one that we were expecting heading into Daredevil: Born Again. That would be how fractured Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Vanessa's (Ayelet Zurer) relationship has been in these first four episodes. At first, it appeared that the tension was simply because of how Fisk left her side during the Echo series, though this has evolved with the reveal that Vanessa had an affair with somebody named Adam (Lou Taylor Pucci).

Despite being a rather large factor in their relationship, we have had barely any background on this character who has caused strife between arguably the show's most dangerous characters. However, this latest episode, "Sic Semper Systema," not only gave us so much more information about Adam and why Vanessa cheated on Fisk with him, but also revealed his current fate. The darkness of the scene is only matched by its adherence to the episode's wider visual ticks, with the presence of blood that hints at the possible torture Adam is being put through, as well as the current direction of the show into the more corrupted aspects of our characters.

Vanessa Reveals Who She Had an Affair With During Her Therapy Session in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

During their meeting with their couples' therapist, Heather (Margarita Levieva), Fisk and Vanessa discuss her affair with Adam. Now, if you had to listen to your partner talk about the person they had an affair with, you probably wouldn't want it to be too complimentary. Instead, Vanessa's first thought about why she chose Adam was that she loved the fact Adam was an artist, and this gets under Fisk’s skin, perhaps because this is the opposite of him. Vanessa notes how talented Adam's hands are, and it reflects how Adam is creative while Fisk is destructive, with blood on his hands rather than paint. Vanessa no longer lusts after the idea of supporting someone powerful but wants to be the one in charge. Therefore, when Vanessa talks about Adam, it shows how different she is from the woman Fisk left, as she points out.

The End of 'Daredevil: Born Again's Latest Episode Revealed Adam is a Prisoner of Fisk's

In the aforementioned scene, Fisk claims that, while he did confront Adam, it was a peaceful conversation, which we see is a lie. At the end of the episode, mirroring Matt’s (Charlie Cox) descent back into a vigilante, we see that Adam is being held in a cell by Fisk. The Mayor eats his dinner, which is a hearty sausage pasta contrasting his egg white omelet with a single asparagus. In a way, this reflects his return to a more greedy and dominating nature of Fisk, yet the fact he is in a cell with a disheveled Adam implies that he is starving Adam, or at least not feeding him well. It makes the fact he never responds to his prisoner's pleas far darker, as he enjoys the power he holds.

Furthermore, a fascinating detail alludes to an even more brutal possibility. When we first see Adam, he grips the metal bars, and his hands are shown to have blood over the knuckles and fists, mirroring how Fisk had similar blood on his knuckles in previous episodes. Two possibilities arise from this, and neither is pleasant. This could mean that Fisk forces Adam to fight him while he is a prisoner, in some sick game for Vanessa, and Adam has no choice but to be beaten or fight back against a much larger and well-fed opponent. However, since Vanessa used Adam's hands as a key aspect of her love for him, Fisk could have broken this artist's hands, which would be a tragic destruction of someone else's creativity merely because Kingpin doesn't possess the same qualities.

Something even scarier about this reveal has nothing to do with Adam. It's the fact that Vanessa genuinely seemed to believe Fisk when he said that his confrontation involved no violence. This doesn't mean Vanessa will hate Fisk once she inevitably finds out. She is a criminal herself, after all, but it does mean that she is losing the ability to read him. This was something that made Vanessa one of Fisk's closest allies. If she loses that, then her position is under far greater threat than we first thought, especially with the ominous line that she doesn't believe he is "capable" of hurting her.

Fisk's Scene With Adam Emphasizes 'Daredevil: Born Again's Violent Themes