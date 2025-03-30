Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again has certainly given Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin no shortage of new and old adversaries, and this week's two-episode installment in the hit MCU series only adds to the supervillain's mayoral woes. Aside from Charlie Cox's Daredevil finally suiting up again at the end of Episode 6, Mayor Fisk also begins the episode by exchanging harsh words with Luca (Patrick Murney), one of the heads of New York's Five Families and a persistent thorn in Kingpin's side since the series premiere. When he isn't sinking back into bad habits by exacting his revenge on Adam (Lou Taylor Pucci), however, Kingpin spends the better part of Episode 6 contending with a force that offers him his greatest challenge in Daredevil: Born Again, yet – the elites of New York City's high society.

This fraught encounter unfolds during a fundraising event Kingpin attends with Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) to shore up support for his port project in Red Hook. Beginning with the typical courtesies and painful pleasantries one would expect from a black-tie event among New York's wealthiest, Kingpin's false smile is soon put to the test when rich socialites like Tony Dalton's Jack Duquesne begin taking the newly-elected mayor to task, accusing him of self-enrichment and warning the storied crime boss that the rich of the city can remove him from power as readily as he acquired it. In an episode that also sees Kingpin begin contending with the public menace that is Muse, it is this event that makes Kingpin look the most uncomfortable, quickly establishing New York's elite as new enemies who pose an utterly unique challenge to Daredevil: Born Again's infamous supervillain.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Episode 6's Fundraiser Brings Out the Kingpin's Vulnerable Side