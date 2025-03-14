Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for 'Daredevil: Born Again' and 'Captain America: Brave New World'Although Daredevil: Born Again’s latest episode, "The Hollow of His Hand," was an emotional rollercoaster with Hector’s (Kamar de los Reyes) trial, it was Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) seemingly minor subplot that gave us a key unanswered question. This question not only hints at Fisk's political ambitions but could give us a look into how he wants to win Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) back to his side by gaining more and more power. We know that power is something Fisk can never get enough of, though we always thought this would mean gaining higher underground levels of office.

However, his current political rise, coupled with his scene with Vanessa at breakfast, makes us wonder: Is Fisk aiming for the presidency? If he is, this wouldn't be the only character taking such high offices in government, but it would spell doom for many vigilantes, and even civilians, as Fisk focuses more on headlines than helping people, especially with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Fisk Doesn't Tell Vanessa How Far Up He Intends to Climb in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Image via Netflix

During breakfast with Vanessa, we immediately feel a sense of unease, as the emotional distance between the two is personified by them literally sitting at opposite heads of the table with a vase of flowers in between them. Vanessa brings up the increasing violence between the gangs and, rather than offering to help, Fisk waves away these complaints and tells Vanessa that he is “reaching for higher goals,” and Vanessa is cut off when asking, “such as?”

The unanswered question feels like it implies that Fisk’s ambition has no answer because it has no end. In theory, with his unpredictable win to become Mayor of New York, the next step for him could be whatever he wants it to be, which could include either the Senate or, potentially, the Presidency.

Fisk Becoming President Feels in Keeping With the Current MCU Focus on Politics