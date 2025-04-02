Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 6.Since Vincent D'Onofrio became the definitive Wilson Fisk in 2015 in Netflix’s Daredevil, Vanessa Marianna (Ayelet Zurer) has always been his Achilles heel. Throughout the three-season run of the series, before its reboot with Daredevil: Born Again, all of Fisk’s ambitions were fueled by the fire lit by his beloved. It's why he emerged from the shadows to become a public figure in Season 1, why he took over the prison from the inside in Season 2, and why he conned the FBI to give him everything he wanted in Season 3, including a reunion with Vanessa. This concluded with Fisk fully integrating his wife into his business dealings, letting her into his life in every aspect, with the intention of not only protecting her but providing everything she could ever possibly desire as a gesture of his love for her.

Even when Fisk seemed to abandon Vanessa after a falling out with his surrogate daughter, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), as audiences saw in the aftermath of Hawkeye in the series Echo, Fisk is doing everything in his power to win back the favor of Vanessa. Despite his new position of Mayor of New York City ripping the two away from the life of crime they both became accustomed to, Fisk is desperate to repair the damage he has caused. One, through a more level-headed approach with couples counseling, and two, through a more violent approach, facing his demons head-on by kidnapping and torturing the man Vanessa had an affair with, Adam (Lou Taylor Pucci). Of course, there is a comic precedent to this, as Fisk was also enamored by Vanessa in the comics.

What Was Vanessa and Wilson’s Relationship Like in Marvel Comics?

Image via Marvel Comics

While their meet-cute was a much darker one in the comics, with Fisk basically grooming Vanessa since she was a teenager, Fisk was always obsessive and overprotective of his wife. In the pages of Daredevil: Love and War, written by Frank Miller, who collaborated with artist Bill Sienkiewicz, the two bond despite their different upbringings and massive age gap and even marry when Vanessa is at a very questionable age for said marriage. Throughout the decades of their relationship, Fisk’s life of crime causes Vanessa to resent him, mainly because his family always took a backseat. Vanessa eventually learns to weaponize Fisk's love for her, using it to bend Fisk to her will. She constantly threatens divorce to get Fisk to do things he never would otherwise, such as — sparing the life of Spider-Man, almost leaving his criminal empire behind, and even giving his arch nemesis Matt Murdock secrets that can be used against him. The relationship between Vanessa and Fisk may be bounded in undying love, but that doesn't make it any less toxic.

In Daredevil #180, also written by Miller, Vanessa goes missing and is presumed dead, only to be rescued by Daredevil. Daredevil returns Vanessa to Fisk but in exchange for Fisk removing his corrupt mayoral candidate, which he agrees to without hesitation. His obsession was not a secret, and Vanessa very frequently became a target for assassination and kidnapping attempts, so much so that he hired an impersonator to pose for Vanessa to protect her from any oncoming dangers. Even when Vanessa was resurrected by the Hand to attack Fisk and test his prowess as a criminal leader, Fisk still tried to reason with her rather than fight his love. If there is anything Fisk can do to protect Vanessa, he will do it, no matter the cost.

Vanessa Is Not the Only Obsession of Wilson Fisk in the Comics