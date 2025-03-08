Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again.

After almost seven years, the characters once beloved on Netflix’s Daredevil are back together, now integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Daredevil: Born Again. Once enemies, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), have seemingly left their alter egos behind to trek a more righteous path forward, a path that led Wilson to become the mayor of New York City. This new position of power has caused a divide in what Wilson used to cherish most — his marriage to Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). After watching Wilson go to such great lengths throughout the three-season run of the original Daredevil series to win Vanessa over and keep her safe, it is a bit jarring to see the emotional distance that has been established between these two in Daredevil: Born Again. To examine this divide and how it happened, it's necessary to revisit Wilson's appearances within the MCU that occurred between the events of Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again.

What Happened to Wilson Fisk After the Events of ‘Daredevil’?