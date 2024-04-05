The Big Picture Daredevil: Born Again has wrapped production in New York City.

Daredevil: Born Again, the eagerly awaited Marvel Studios series, has officially wrapped production in New York City, bringing a sense of excitement and anticipation among fans. This wrap was confirmed in a celebratory manner when the Central Casting agency posted a photo of Charlie Cox, who reprises his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, at the wrap party on their Instagram page. Cox's return to the character has been a subject of much buzz, especially following his cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The cast of Born Again boasts not only the return of Cox but also features Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher. These returns have set high expectations for the series, given the critical acclaim and fan admiration for these characters, while it's arguable that fan power was also responsible for the return of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson too. All these characters have been spotted in the past few weeks in set photos, as Daredevil fans have eaten well when it comes to behind-the-scenes scoops.

What Happened to 'Daredevil: Born Again' Behind the Scenes?

The show has been somewhat embattled since it began production last year. The writing team was changed late last year, and Marvel Studios totally overhauled the creative plans for the show. The realization that the show wasn't working apparently came after the eighteen-episode series' production was halted by the still-ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, after which footage was reviewed, and it was decided by the big bosses that things just weren't working for the sequel series. Head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman were let go, and the series was restructured to lean more towards traditional, episodic television, rather than the 'limited series' style that Marvel had been trying.

The studio plans to bring on board new showrunners tasked with overseeing the production of upcoming seasons, from the initial stages of pre-production right through to their debut. This move is part of a strategic pivot towards series designed for longer runs, moving away from the standalone, limited series format. With the refreshed approach, Marvel seems to be aiming for a more seamless production flow for these series, underscoring a commitment to both quality and continuity. This evolution in Marvel's approach hints at a promising future for its television division, with a focus on creating expansive, multi-season narratives within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rather than trying to make "eight one-hour movies."

Daredevil: Born Again currently has no release date. Check out the social media post that revealed that the series had wrapped:

