As the filming of Daredevil: Born Again draws nearer, new writers have been added to the Disney+ series team. Writers Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree will write the 18-episode superhero TV series slated for release in 2024. Blankenship and Godfree are no strangers to superhero scripts as they were both writers for the CW's Arrowverse, although this is the first time they will be writing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Cosmic Circus, Blankenship was involved in writing for Arrow, even penning the episode of Arrow that was supposed to lead to spinoff show Green Arrow and the Canaries. On the other hand, Godfree wrote for The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. With Godfree and Blankenship’s familiarity with superhero scripts, it will be interesting to see how they put Daredevil: Born Again together.

In addition to the writers, new casts members have been added to the series. It was earlier announced that Severance star Nikki M. James will be joining the Born Again crew. Vincent D’Onofrio, who played the villain Kingpin in Hawkeye, will be reprising his role as the antagonist. Aside from Charlie Cox, who plays the lawyer/vigilante, and D'Onofrio, there have been no other confirmation of cast members of the previous Netflix Daredevil show returning for Born Again. However, Cox talked about the possible return of Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) at German Comic Con Winter Edition.

Although the plot of Born Again is being kept under wraps, we know the standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe series will follow the life of Matt Murdock as he juggles his life as a lawyer while working late nights as Hell's Kitchen’s vigilante hero.

In an interview with Comicbook, Cox stated that he is fascinated to see how the show will turn out, adding that he imagines it will have an element of old-school procedural show. He noted that there is something interesting about spending time in a superhero’s daily life. He said;

“I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world...I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.”

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on Disney+ in the Spring of 2024.