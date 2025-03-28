Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 5.The MCU has, for most of phases four and five, felt directionless. It lacked that endpoint and throughline it had with the Infinity saga that led to Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Avengers: Endgame. Some of this has to do with the fact we have no grand villain, with harassment and assault convictions leading to Jonathan Majors being removed from his role as Kang. However, the far bigger issue is that we have no heroes to follow on this path to who will now be Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Before, we had Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), etc., who we spent multiple films with. They have tried with characters like Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Captain America: Brave New World. Although one of the most promising routes seemed to be the Young Avengers, who seemed to have disappeared post-The Marvels.

However, while Daredevil: Born Again's fifth episode, "With Interest," may have divided fans of the show, it finally reintroduced at least the idea of the Young Avengers. This was done via the surprising cameo of Yusuf (Mohan Kapoor) and not Kamala (Iman Vellani). One line hints at what his superpowered daughter is doing and allows us to begin to theorize how it relates to a new, younger, team of superheroes. But, while it is nice to have an acknowledgment of the wider MCU and its future, it might have been the most anticlimactic way to do it.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Teased the Young Avengers With One Line From Kamala Khan's Dad

Image via Disney+

Despite the building momentum surrounding Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Muse's (Hunter Doohan) machinations in the previous four episodes, Born Again takes an episode to focus solely on Matt's (Charlie Cox) decision about whether to suit up as Daredevil again. This allows the show to present the wider world Matt lives in and shows him visiting a bank where he meets Yusuf Khan to discuss a bank loan. With the show knowing that we know it is Kamala's dad, the conversation quickly steers to him discussing his daughter. A text from Kamala interrupts them, and Yusuf remarks that she is “visiting some friends” in California, which he refers to as "La La Land." It isn't a subtle nod towards her, similar to the Funko that Yusuf holds up and the fact he talks about her and Ms. Marvel in almost the same sentence. Instead, it invites us to remember the last time we saw Kamala, which seems to be teasing the possibility of the further formation of the Young Avengers.

Kamala Was Recruiting Young Heroes to Her Own Avengers in 'The Marvels'